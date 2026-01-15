Bhogi celebrations pervade Malaysian Township in city

The spirit of Sankranti came alive at Malaysian Township in Kukatpally as residents came together to celebrate Bhogi, marking the beginning of the harvest festival with traditional fervour and community bonding. Known as a well established residential area, the township witnessed a vibrant and culturally rich celebration, reflecting the essence of Telangana’s age-old customs.

In the early hours and through the evening, residents gathered to perform Bhogi Mantalu, a ritual symbolising the discarding of old belongings and welcoming new beginnings. A large bonfire was lit at the centre, around which families, elders, women, and children walked reverently, offering prayers for prosperity, health, and happiness. The crackling fire, glowing against the night sky, became the focal point of the celebration.

Women dressed in colourful silk sarees added charm to the festivities as they drew intricate muggulu (rangoli) around the Bhogi Mantalu using vibrant colours, flowers, and traditional patterns. The designs enhanced the festive atmosphere, turning the streets into a canvas of cultural expression. The rhythmic beats of traditional drums echoed through the area, further elevating the celebratory mood.

Adding to the authenticity of the celebrations, folk performers with decorated cattle and traditional musical instruments were seen participating, reminding residents of rural Sankranti traditions rooted in agrarian life. Children curiously watched the rituals, while elders guided the younger generation, passing on customs and values associated with Bhogi.

The photographs capture the warmth of the celebration families circling the bonfire, women standing barefoot in devotion, children observing with excitement, and folk artists performing amidst the crowd. The illuminated surroundings, traditional attire, and collective participation highlight how Bhogi is celebrated not just as a ritual, but as a shared cultural experience. Residents described the celebration as a moment of togetherness, where neighbours came out of their homes to celebrate as one community.

The Bhogi festivities at Malaysian Township stood as a reminder that even in urban spaces, traditional festivals continue to thrive, preserving cultural identity and strengthening social bonds. As Sankranti festivities continue, the Bhogi celebrations in Kukatpally set a vibrant and meaningful tone, blending tradition, devotion, and community spirit in the heart of the city.