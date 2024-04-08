Festive spirit pervades all over city ahead of Ugadi

A festive mood filled the air on Sunday as the people of Hyderabad geared up to celebrate Ugadi, which marks the beginning of the Hindu Lunar New Year. Just a day ahead of the festival, people thronged to marketplaces and shopping centres. However, this year, the prices of flowers and other raw materials used in the spring festival celebration are slightly higher than last year.

As the Ugadi celebration approaches, vendors have set up shop along the narrow lanes of Hyderabad, including Monda Market, Bowenpally, and Kukatpally, offering sacks of neem flowers, raw mangoes, tamarind, and jaggery—the essential ingredients for Ugadi pachadi. Despite slightly higher prices this year, with small raw mangoes being sold for Rs 25 to 35 compared to Rs 15 last year, the demand remains high.

Additionally, flower prices have surged, with Chamanthi (Chrysanthemum) fetching Rs 150 per kg and Marigold priced at Rs 200, as traders cite reduced yield due to unfavourable weather conditions, including a drastic rise in temperature and a decrease in rainfall, said Raju, a flower merchant from Monda Market.

“Previously, neem flowers were priced at just Rs 5 to 10, but this year, due to lower yields, we've had to raise the prices. Now, a small bunch is selling for Rs 25 to Rs 30,” explained a vendor at Kukatpally.

According to a member of the Secunderabad Cloth Merchant Association, business has seen remarkable growth this Ugadi season, with foot traffic in shops reaching around 85 to 90 per cent.

Additionally, numerous cloth vendors are offering enticing discount offers to attract customers. Furthermore, various electronic showrooms have also launched intriguing offers and discounts to draw in more customers.

“Ugadi holds immense significance for us. I've been busy cleaning and decorating our home since last week. We start our day with pachadi and offer prayers for good health, wealth, and prosperity,” said Shanti Reddy, a resident of Kukatpally.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtrian community celebrates Gudi Padwa, the Kannada community celebrates Yugadi, and the Telugu community celebrates Ugadi.