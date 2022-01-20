Fever survey across Telangana from Tomorrow: Harish Rao

Health minister Harish Rao said that a fever survey will be conducted across the state from tomorrow in the view of increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases.



The minister on Thursday held a video-conference with all the district collectors. Later speaking to media, the minister said that the survey helps to identify the people suffering from the symptoms of virus and medical kits will be provided to them on the spot.

"However, some people with no symptoms are found to be infected with the virus while some are hesitating to undergo tests. Therefore, the government decided to go to the people to conduct a survey. The fever survey will be launched from tomorrow as a precautionary measure. If any of them found to be suffering from the infection, home isolation kits will be given to them. The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the authorities to prepare testing and home isolation kits a month ago following which two crore testing kits and one crore home isolation kits were readied," Rao said, adding that all the testing and isolation kits have been sent to primary health centres and area hospitals of all the districts.

The government also changed 27,000 beds in the hospital as oxygen beds and developed oxygen generation plants in 76 hospitals.

"In the view of the rise in the cases, people must abide by the government norms and visit the nearby basti dawakhana or government hospital if developed symptoms," Harish Rao said.