Fever survey helped to prevent Covid in Telangana

Khammam: Door-to-Door fever survey in Telangana helped a lot in preventing Covid spread in the State, informed Principal Secretary of State Medical and Health Department Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi. Along with Director of Medical & Health Department G Srinivas Rao, OSD to CM Dr Gangadhar and District Collector RV Karnan, Rizvi held a review meeting with PHC doctors, ANMs, Asha workers at Madhira and Sathupalli in the district on Tuesday.

They visited Khammam district, which recorded more corona cases during the second wave and border villages of Andhra Pradesh have registered more cases.

Speaking at the meeting, Rizvi informed that Covid cases came down across the State due to the lockdown, but record number of cases were registered in some of the villages. He asked the department officers to work with coordination for conducting the lockdown strictly in villages to prevent the spread of corona infection.

He told the officials of medical and health department to work hard to bring the infection rate to fall below 5% in the district by June 9. The officials were told to take all measures to prevent corona cases in the State, as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Rizvi told health department officials and staff to concentrate on border villages of other States and to provide awareness to the people about Covid. The staff were told to inform the patients with mild corona symptoms to stay at isolation centres that were set up in mandals. Principal Secretary Rizvi said during the fever survey, the staff identified people with corona symptoms and gave them Covid kits.

Director of Medical and Health department G Srinivas informed that there is no scarcity of oxygen and medicines in the State and the department is working hard to prevent Covid spread in the State. The department was concentrating on the district, where record number of positive cases were registered and conducted review meetings with health staff and PHC doctors, he added. During the meeting, they observed mandal-wsie percentages of Covid positive cases.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, District Medical and Health Officer Dr D Malathi, District Government Hospital Superintendent Dr B Venkateswarlu and medical officers of all PHCs and others attended the meeting.