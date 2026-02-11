FGG chairman flags concern over growing corruption in state admin

Forum for Good Governance (FGG) Chairman and retired IFS officer Padmanabha Reddy has alleged that corruption in government administration has increased after the formation of Telangana, citing lack of accountability and delayed action on Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Vigilance reports.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, Padmanabha Reddy said there is no fear among government employees of being punished for wrongdoing, as action is rarely taken even after officials are caught indulging in corruption.

He alleged that reports submitted by the ACB and Vigilance Departments after investigations are pending for years in the Secretariat without any meaningful action. “Even cases involving officials caught accepting bribes or taking decisions harmful to the government due to favouritism and nepotism are being quietly buried with minor penalties or dropped altogether,” he said.

Padmanabha Reddy said information on pending ACB and Vigilance cases in the Revenue Department was initially denied when sought under the Right to Information Act in 2021. However, following a final appeal, the information was furnished on January 27, 2026.

According to the data provided by the Revenue Department, out of 323 ACB cases, only five cases have been disposed of, while the remaining 318 are pending at various stages of investigation. He pointed out that many of these cases were registered over a decade ago.

Similarly, he said that out of 129 Vigilance cases, only eight have been disposed of, while 121 cases have remained pending for years.

The FGG Chairman noted that the ACB is registering cases almost daily, conducting raids on the residences of corrupt officials and seizing large amounts of cash and assets. While these actions are widely reported and create public hope that corruption is being curbed, he said the reality on the ground is different. “Bribes are not decreasing; in fact, they are increasing. Some officials are even being caught more than once by the ACB,” he alleged.