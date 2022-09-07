FGG demands steps to check toddy adulteration

Hyderabad: Stating that adulterated toddy was affecting the health of the poor, the Forum for Good Governance (FGG) on Tuesday demanded the government to take steps to control it.

The FGG secretary M Padmanabha Reddy wrote to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar demanding control of the adulterated toddy. He said that as per the policy, toddy shops can be established only in such places where tappable trees are available within a distance of 50 km. This step was taken to prevent adulteration of toddy with obnoxious substances like chloral hydrate, diazepam, alprazolam and also to provide pure and wholesome toddy to consumers.

After the formation of Telangana, the excise policy took a 'u' turn and the government amended and deleted the 50 km distance clause. Now, whether there are toddy trees or not, a person (licence-holder) can sell toddy. There are close to 100 toddy shops in Hyderabad alone selling adulterated toddy. People, specially from weaker sections, are consuming adulterated toddy, thanks to the Excise department.

The FGG secretary said adulteration of toddy, with dangerous chemicals, is rampant in the city. Due to non-availability of toddy trees in several parts of the State, toddy-sellers are resorting to preparation of synthetic toddy by adding water.

Udut dal paste, foaming and colouring agents, citric acid and mixing with chloral hydrate, diazepam, alprazolam for giving intoxication to consumers. When chloral hydrate is added in toddy it gets mixed up thoroughly and hence it cannot be differentiated from genuine toddy. Since adulterated toddy gives higher intoxication consumers like it, although harmful to health, even proving fatal, Reddy said in the letter.