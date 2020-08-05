File a report on encroachments in the lake: Telangana High Court
Hyderabad: The High Court expressed displeasure over encroachments in the Kindi Kunta Tank in Hydernagar, Kukatpally, Medchal-Malkajgiri District. The HC Bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy on Wednesday was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Forum to Improve Things and 10 others seeking to protect the Kindi Kunta Tank in Hydernagar, Kukatpally Mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri District from encroachments.
CJ directed the Collector of Medchal-Malkajgiri District to personally visit and inspect the illegal constructions and encroachments raised by any party and directed to take immediate action against the encroachments.
