Final notification for 765 lakes issued: HMDA to HC

Hyderabad: On Thursday, the Special Government Pleader informed the High Court Division Bench comprising of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Srinivas Rao that the Preliminary Notifications in respect of 2,793 lakes situated within the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority limits out of 3,342 lakes has been issued.

Moreover, a final notification in respect of 765 lakes has been issued and further informed the Court that substantial work relating to the issuance of final notification in respect of the remaining lakes has been done.

The Division Bench was adjudicating the plea seeking a direction to the State Government to take measures to protect the lakes in the HMDA limits.

The Division Bench vide its orders dated 27-07-2023 had directed the Lake Protection Committee to submit compliance report by notifying the buffer zone of all existing 3532 water bodies in the limits of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority HMDA.

It is pertinent here to mention that on 24-07-2024, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Commissioner HMDA appeared before the Division Bench sought 3 months time to comply with the orders of the Court, viz., Issuance of Final Notification in respect of 3,342 lakes so as to ensure that there are no further illegal encroachments, constructions within the FTL of the Lakes.

The Division Bench adjourned the plea to February 4, 2025 directing the HMDA to file a status report.

HC orders ‘stay’ in criminal case against 2 AIMIM MLAs

On Thursday, the Telangana High Court Single Bench comprising of Justice Kunuru Lakshman granted “stay” on all further proceedings including the appearance of the petitioners Md. Kauser Mohiuddin MLA, Karwan Assembly constituency and Akbaruddin Owaisi, MLA Chandrayangutta Assembly Constituency, Hyderabad, AIMIM party in CC.No. 5235 of 2022 before the learned XVI Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Hyderabad.

Justice Kunuru Lakshman was hearing the criminal petition filed by Md. Kauser Mohiuddin and Akbaruddin Owaisi, MLAs Karwan AND Chandrayangutta A.C., AIMIM party, seeking QUASH of the proceedings in CC No. 5235/2022 on the file of Hon'ble XVI ACMM Court, Nampally, Hyderabad.

A case was registered against the petitioners in Kulsumpura Police Station U/s. 341 & 188 IPC and the Police had filed a charge sheet for the offences cited.

During the course of hearing, the Judge prima facie, found that the charge sheet lacked the ingredients of offences punishable U/s. 341 IPC and on 03-11-2023, the Judge even granted interim stay on all further proceedings against the petitioners in the CC cited.

On Thursday, the Judge stayed all further proceedings in the CC NO. 5235/2022 on the file of the XVI ACMM Court, Nampally, Hyderabad.