Finally, demolition of Telangana secretariat completed on Monday

Hyderabad: At last, the demolition of the Telangana state secretariat was over on Monday with the demolition of L Block today. It is known fact that K Chandrashekhar Rao government began demolition of the secretariat on July 7, after the Telangana High Court dismissed petitions challenging the government's decision to construct a new secretariat.

Earlier, there was no entry for the media persons at the demolition of buildings but the intervention of high court has made the news public by directing the government to allow the media.

On the other hand, the government had not allowed anyone entering into the space to avoid untoward incidents like accidents and all. As per the information, the officials have differentiated the scrap and aluminium and said that the total scrap from the old buildings would be cleared in a month or so. While it remains to be seen when the construction of new secretariat begins.