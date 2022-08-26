Finally, Venkat Reddy agrees to campaign for Congress in Munugodu

Hyderabad: After holding discussions with senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has reportedly agreed to campaign for the party nominee in Munugodu by-election. However, the MP said that he will do limited campaign.

On Thursday, Venkat Reddy held a meeting with CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. "I have told Bhatti Vikramarka to inform high command that I cannot campaign continuously for by-poll candidate," he mentioned.

The MP said that he and Bhatti had discussed on selecting the Congress candidate for Munugodu. "But the candidate's name will be finalised by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi," he stated and added that candidate's selection will be based on surveys and AICC takes final decision.

Earlier, Venkat Reddy was angry with Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy after Congress leader Addanki Dayakar made derogatory remarks against him in a public meeting. He denied to campaign for Congress nominee in Munugodu.