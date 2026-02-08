  1. Home
Fire at Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad , case booked

  • Created On:  8 Feb 2026 1:02 PM IST
Fire at Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad , case booked
Police have registered a case following a fire at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). The incident was reported by FSL Inspector Srinivas Reddy, who stated that thick smoke and flames initially erupted in the property room before spreading to other areas. The fire broke out at approximately 10:08 am on Saturday.

The complaint alleges that the computer forensic lab, property room, case verification chamber, server room, analysis chamber, HRD hall, along with furniture and equipment, were destroyed in the blaze. Authorities have launched an investigation and are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Hyderabad FSL FireForensic Science Laboratory IncidentPolice InvestigationProperty Room BlazeEvidence Damage
