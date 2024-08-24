Fire breaks out at Paradise Hotel

Hyderabad: A minor fire broke out in the Paradise Hotel at Sardar Patel Road, Secunderabad, on Friday. However, no injuries were reported.





According to the fire officials, smoke and flames were seen emerging from a generator located in the cellar of the hotel. The blaze and smoke quickly spread and created a panic among customers and staff, who rushed out of the premises.

After witnessing the fire, the hotel staff immediately alerted the Fire Department, and fire personnel quickly arrived at the scene and controlled the fire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and all customers and staff were safely evacuated. The timely response of the hotel staff and fire brigade averted what could have been a major disaster.