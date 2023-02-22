Fire breaks out in a DCM vehicle at Chikkadapally in Hyderabad

A fire accident took place in the Chikkadpally police station area of Hyderabad after a fire broke out in the DCM vehicle parked near the RTC Kalyana mandapam in Hyderabad.



The Fire crews rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. The DCM owner said that the battery was stolen 15 days ago.

Police have registered a case and are investigating it further. The full details of the incident are yet to be ascertained.