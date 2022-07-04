Fire breaks out on Dakshin Express

Bhongir: Fire broke out in a coach of Dakshin Express in the wee hours of Sunday when it reached Pagidipalli in Bhongir mandal in the district. Passengers of the train panicked and ran helter and skelter, scurrying to get off the bogie. Railway officials said that fire broke out in the last bogie of the train.

Dakshin Express bound for Delhi started from Secunderabad on Saturday night. A fire was detected in the last bogie when it reached Pagidipalli railway station. Soon the flames engulfed the luggage bogie about 2 am on Sunday. Alert railway police officials stalled the train in Pagidipalli immediately.

By the time, fire tenders were called in, the bogie was gutted and the luggage reduced to ashes. Train resumed after leaving behind the affected bogie at the station. Short circuit was suspected to be the reason.