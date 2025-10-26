Live
Fire DG inspects high-rise buildings
Hyderabad: In the wake of increasing fire mishaps, State Director General of Fire Disaster Response Emergency and Civil Defence Department Vikram Singh Mann conducted inspection of high-rise residential buildings in the city and evaluated fire safety systems and preparedness. During the inspection, the Director General reviewed the building’s existing fire safety infrastructure, including fire pumps, sprinkler systems, smoke detectors, manual call
points, and emergency exits. He recommended Installation of closed-circuit (CC) cameras in the Fire Pump Room, with real time footage linked directly to the Fire Command Centre for improved surveillance.
