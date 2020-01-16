Fire engulfs shops in Hyderabad, no casualties

A fire engulfed three shops here at Yousufguda here on Wednesday evening. However, no casualties have been reported.

Getting into details, the fire broke out from a dry cleaning shop and later spread to stationary and furniture shops. Fire tenders were informed who reached the spot and put out the fire.

Meanwhile, sarees, sofas and books were gutted in the incident. The police are yet to identify the loss of property incurred in the fire accident.

An investigation is underway.