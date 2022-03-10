Fire engulfs tyre manufacturing unit in Hyderabad

A massive fire engulfed tyre manufacturing unit here at Ibrahimpatnam today afternoon. The fire is said to have triggered due to a short circuit.

The fire officials said that the fire started around 10.30 am in the manufacturing unit in Ibrahimpatnam. Locals alerted the fire department after seeing the unit going up in flames. Three tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

After two hours of struggling, the fire officials managed to bring the fire under control. "The fire could have been triggered by a short circuit," Station Fire Officer (Ibrahimpatnam) A Kumar said.

District Fire Officer P Poorna Chandra supervised the firefighting operation. It is estimated that property worth lakhs of rupees was gutted. An investigation is underway.