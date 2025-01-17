Fire exchange between Bidar cops, burglars leaves one injured

Hyderabad: In an exchange of fire between a gang of robbers from Bidar and the police, one person was injured in a busy area of Afzalgunj on Thursday.

Panic prevailed in the Afzalgunj area after a gang of burglars reportedly fired at a man. According to the police, Jahangir, a manager at the travels office was injured. As per the police source, an inter-state gang of burglars who were involved in a heist killed two security guards in Bidar of Karnataka, escaped there and reached the city. Following the incident, the Bidar police formed special teams to nab the robbers and reached the city.

On a tip off, a Bidar police team headed to the city and identified two of the gang members at Afzalgunj. Two persons, after spotting the police, ran into a travel office but the Bidar police were able to arrest all of them. One of the robbers shot a man.

The Hyderabad police have sounded an alert and initiated a vehicle checking, searches at lodges and hotels to apprehend the offenders.