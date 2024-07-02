First case has been registered in Gadwal district under sec 194 of the Bharateeya Nyaya Sanhita

Gadwal: On July 1, 2024, the first case under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Rajoli police station in Jogulamba Gadwal district. Bati keri Srinivasulu from Rajoli mandal center tragically died after jumping into Sunkesula Dam, driven by health and family problems. His son, Bati keri Basavaraju, filed a complaint. Following the implementation of the new laws, District SP Shri T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, advised registering the case under Section 194 of the BNSS (Indian Civil Protection Act). Rajoli SS Jagadish officially registered the case, marking a significant moment in the transition to the new legal framework.

On this occasion, District SP Shri T. Srinivasa Rao emphasized that a comprehensive training program had been organized for all police officers and staff in the district to familiarize them with the new laws. He confirmed that 100% of the personnel received training through dedicated orientation classes.

He outlined that henceforth:

Cases will be registered following the new laws.

Armed enforcement will be executed according to the new regulations.

Investigations. will adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of the new laws.

Evidence collection will follow updated protocols.

Charge sheets will be meticulously prepared and filed in judicial positions in accordance with the new legal standards.

The District SP also highlighted the contemporary techniques being integrated into these three new criminal laws, ensuring that law enforcement is aligned with modern practices and technological advancements to enhance the efficacy and accuracy of legal procedures.

The District SP, Shri T. Srinivasa Rao, noted that many new provisions have been incorporated into the new criminal laws to align with current technologies, enhance the protection of victims' rights, and improve the effectiveness of crime investigations.

He stated that officers have been thoroughly trained on applying these new laws and understanding their nuances when dealing with crimes and related cases. The training emphasized both the practical and theoretical aspects of the new legal framework.

Furthermore, the SP mentioned that writers have been in contact with higher officials from Experts who have undergone specialized training, to ensure that the district's law enforcement steps forward effectively and in accordance with the latest legal standards. This approach aims to ensure comprehensive understanding and seamless implementation of the new laws across all levels of the police force.