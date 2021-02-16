First event of Lingamanthula Jatara conducted by Yadav community

Suryapet:The first programme - Dishti Puja – of Lingamanthula Swamy Jatara was traditionally conducted by the people of Yadav community on Sunday midnight. Telangana's second biggest fair – Lingamanthula Swamy biannual Jatara will be held for five days from February 28 to March 4 at Durajupelli of Chivvemla mandal in the district. As a part of the fair, Dishti puja was performed 15 days before the fai. Andenapu Savudamma Devarapette from Kesaram village was brought to the temple. Yadava priests along with bikans narrated the stories of Lingamanthula Swamy and Savudamma and performed special pujas after drawing Chandrapatnam before the main sanctum.