First female Telugu poet, Atukuri Molla’s jayanthi celebrated

Mahabubnagar: The Telangana State Kummari Sangham, Mahabubnagar district committee, organised grand celebrations to mark the Jayanthi of Atukuri Molla Mamba, the first female Telugu poet. Speaking at the event held here on Thursday, Kummari Sangham district president Bugganna highlighted that Atukuri Molla Mamba, a 15th-century poet from the Kummari community, was the first female poet in Telugu literature.

She simplified the Ramayana into 871 verses across 8 chapters, making it easier for common people to understand.

Bugganna emphasized that women’s education was discouraged during that period, and poetry by women and lower castes was strictly prohibited.

Despite these barriers, Atukuri Molla proved that women were equally talented in literature. She demonstrated that anyone who reveres nature and loves society can contribute to literary excellence. The Kummari Sangham leaders garlanded the statue of Molla and urged the state government to officially recognize and celebrate Molla Jayanthi every year, acknowledging her significant role in Telugu literature.