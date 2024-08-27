First South India Azaan competition in city on Sept 13

Hyderabad: The Azaan Competition for South India will be held on September 13 at Masjid Hasan in Balanagar, on the Bangalore highway. This is the first-ever competition to be held in the city.

The competition is being organised by the MN Research and Educational Foundation from 9 am to 9 pm at Masjid Hasan Balanagar. Foundation directors Mohammed Zaheeruddin and Qari Mohammed Naseeruddin Manshawi said the Muazzins of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala can participate, for which skill in Tajweed and Canorous is essential.

They said, “Candidates can send their Azaan video on WhatsApp number +91-6302845202 till September 6. A complete recording of the Azaan will be necessary. Every candidate must write name, age, mobile number, and location details along with his Azaan video and must carry an Aadhaar card or any identity card.”

Zaheeruddin said that the competition will be held in two groups: senior and junior. Candidates in the 5–15 year group can participate in the junior group, and 16-35 years in the senior group.

“The first-place winner in both groups will be given Rs 50,000 cash, along with a certificate of appreciation and gold medals.

The second-place will be given Rs 25,000 each in cash, certificates, and silver medals. The third-place will be given Rs 15,000 each, certificates and bronze medals. Also, 10 incentive prizes of Rs 5,000 each will be given in both groups. The other selected muezzins will be presented with Rs 2,000 each and a citation,” he said.

Twenty-five muezzins will be selected in the junior and senior groups. Accommodation and food will be free for all participants. Candidates from outside Hyderabad will be given the sleeper class train ticket fare upon producing the ticket.

In the first semi-final, 13 candidates from each group will be selected for the final. The decisions of the judges at each level will be final and conclusive.