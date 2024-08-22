Five-bed dialysis centre opens at Manthani Hospital

Peddapalli: IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu suggested that the surroundings of the dialysis centre should be kept clean and the officials should be vigilant and give high priority to sanitation management as there is a risk of infection.



The Minister inaugurated a 5-bed dialysis centre at Manthani Hospital along with Peddapally MP Gaddam Vamsikrishna and District Collector Koya Sri Harsha on Wednesday. He thanked Health Minister, Deputy CM and CMs for sanctioning and setting up a dialysis centre in Manthani area.

Sridhar Babu said that it is very gratifying that the dialysis facility is available in Manthani itself without the need for people to go to faraway places; similarly a five-bed dialysis centre in Mahadevpur Hospital will serve the patients.

He said that unlike any other State in the country, Telangana government is providing dialysis services to patients through single use filter. The Minister directed the authorities to take steps to ensure that stock of necessary equipment is available in advance based on the number of patients receiving dialysis services.

The Minister said that as there are high cases of viral fever in Gunjapadugu village and a house-to-house survey and necessary tests have to be conducted by setting up a special health camp in the village.

MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna expressed happiness at the establishment of dialysis centre in Manthani and said that he will give his full cooperation in providing better medical services to the people.

Manthani Municipal Chairperson Rama, Manthani Revenue Division Officer V Hanuma Naik, District Medical Health Officer Dr. Pramod Kumar, District Hospital Superintendent Dr. Sridhar, Manthani Hospital Superintendent, public representatives and related officers participated in this programme.

Later in the day the Minister flagged off three Swachh Autos purchased for sanitation management in Manthani town with 15th Finance Commission funds of Rs 24.50 lakh.