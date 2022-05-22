Five people dead in couple of accidents in Warangal district

In a tragic incident, couple of accidents took place in Warangal district leave five people dead. Police have registered a case and are investigating. Going into details, a car collided with another car on the Khammam Bypass Hunter Road flyover in Warangal as the car lost control and fell over the culvert. One died on the spot in the accident while another died while receiving treatment at the MGM.



The deceased have been identified as Saraiya (42), a government employee from Kallur, Khammam district, and his wife Sujatha (39). The driver, who was injured in the accident, is being treated at the MGM. Information that his health condition is critical.

Police believe the accident was caused as the driver talking on his cell phone. Four people in another car were in the accident escaped unharmed. Full details of the accident are yet to be known.

Earlier, a fatal accident took place at Bollikunta in Khilla Warangal mandal. An unidentified vehicle collided with an auto leaving three people were killed in the accident. Due to the severity of the accident the auto split into two. Among the dead was Singarapu Bablu, an auto driver from Allepuram. The whereabouts of the women are yet to be known.