Flags and Poles exhibition unveiled

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister T Srinivas Yadav on Sunday said that the country got freedom because of the sacrifices made by the heroes of the freedom struggle.

The minister inaugurated an exhibition organised by HMDA, Flags and Poles and Pilvex Society explaining the changes and additions made to the Indian national flag since its inception at Sanjeevaiah Park at Necklace Road on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Yadav said that many people of today's generation do not know about the great people who fought for the country's Independence and the efforts that went into creating the National Flag.

Yadav said, "The national flag that we are currently using is the one that took shape after 11 changes and additions." The Vajrotsavam is being organised by the Telangana State government in commemoration of freedom struggle heroes and in the context of completion of 75 years of Independence. As part of that, the Minister congratulated the HMDA officials for organising the exhibition to tell the history of the making of National Flag. Similarly, to inform the students about Mahatma Gandhi, who brought independence to the country through non-violence, the government is showing is also screening a film named 'Gandhi' for free in all theatres. As part of Vajrotsavam, various programmes are being organised across the State from August 8 to 22.