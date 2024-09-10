Flood-hit people to get 2BHK flats or pattas

Khammam: Congress leaders and former MLA Malkajgiri Mynampally Hanumant Rao on Monday affirmed that with the initiative of Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, all the evacuees of Munneru will get house lands or double bedroom houses. He advised the opposition parties to refrain from slinging mud on the government over the issue.Rao said that the Congress government set up HYDRA to put paid to the activities of land sharks gobbing up even lakes and other water bodies.

Later, Rao along with Minister Ponguleti camp office-in-charge Dayakar Reddy distributed essentials to the people displaced by the floods in Khammam rural mandal areas in Naidupet and Jalagam Nagar. He expressed his grief that many poor people had become orphans due to the rain ravage and flood fury.