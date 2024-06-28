Flood management preparations reviewed

Kothagudem : Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu informed that the government is being prepared for floods.

He along with district in-charge Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy; Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao participated at a floods review meeting chaired by the district Collector Jitesh V Patil here on Thursday, who briefed the ministers about the precautions and steps taken against floods.

“No life should be harmed due to the floods,” asserted Bhatti. The minister said that all the officials in the district were aware of the floods and must prepare an action plan accordingly to provide adequate facilities and services to the people.

He said that every aid given by the government to the flood victims should be in a way that fills their morale.

“Authorities must complete all arrangements and set up adequate launches to deal with the stories,” he urged. Meanwhile, Komatireddy asserted that the Roads Building and Panchayat Raj departments must be vigilant in case of emergencies and undertake quick repairs to drainages and roads.

In addition, Ponguleti directed officials to take adequate precautions to prevent problems to farmers due to loss of life and property due to Godavari floods. “When any disaster occurs, the efficiency in us comes out and the authorities should be prepared to face the floods,” he said. Notably, Tummala ordered officials to make available suitable motors to lift the water into Godavari so that flood water does not reach the surroundings of Bhadrachalam Ramalayam.

“Police must be alert and rescue those caught in the floods and provide food items,” he said.

