Flyovers in Hyderabad to be closed today night

All the flyovers in the city will remain closed today night in the view of 'Shab-e-Bharat' to be observed on Friday. However, the flyovers such as Greenland's Flyover, PVNR Expressway, and Langar Houz.

In a statement issued by the Hyderabad Traffic Police said: "In connection with Shab-e-Barat in the intervening night of 18/19-03-2022, all flyovers in Hyderabad city including PVNR Marg (necklace road) will be closed after 10:00 pm (except Greenland's Flyover, PVNR Expressway, and Langar Houz)."

The flyovers will be closed to avoid any untoward incidents, road crashes and for the safety of commuters, the statement added.