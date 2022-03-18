Flyovers in Hyderabad to be closed today night
Highlights
All the flyovers in the city will remain closed today night in the view of 'Shab-e-Bharat' to be observed on Friday.
All the flyovers in the city will remain closed today night in the view of 'Shab-e-Bharat' to be observed on Friday. However, the flyovers such as Greenland's Flyover, PVNR Expressway, and Langar Houz.
In a statement issued by the Hyderabad Traffic Police said: "In connection with Shab-e-Barat in the intervening night of 18/19-03-2022, all flyovers in Hyderabad city including PVNR Marg (necklace road) will be closed after 10:00 pm (except Greenland's Flyover, PVNR Expressway, and Langar Houz)."
The flyovers will be closed to avoid any untoward incidents, road crashes and for the safety of commuters, the statement added.
Next Story