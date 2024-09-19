FNCC Donates Rs 25 Lakh to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Flood Victims

Hyderabad: The Film Nagar Cultural Center (FNCC) has donated Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support flood victims in the state. FNCC President Ghattamaneni Adiseshagiri Rao, along with other representatives, met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and handed over the cheque.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy appreciated FNCC's gesture and thanked them for standing by the government’s efforts in helping the flood-affected communities. He commended the FNCC for their solidarity in contributing to the relief initiatives.