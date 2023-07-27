Focus on aforestation drive, Collector tells officials

Mahbubnagar: Stressing that officials must give top priority to the plantation of commercial forestry and complete the plantation of tree saplings on the targeted extent in seven days, directed the district Collector G Ravi Nayak, while taking part in a review of various development programmes taken up in the district. As the district is receiving incessant rains for the past two weeks, the district Collector directed the MPDOs, MPOs and other officials working at the mandal Gram Panchayati level to give top priority to the plantation programme being taken up under the Telanganaku Haritha Haaram initiative of the state government.

Referring to the issue of identification of land for stadiums in various Gram Pachayaties, the district Collector instructed the MPDOs to secure whatever land area they have acquired for the purpose and immediately set up the sports grounds with all the necessary facilities in the villages and at mandal levels.

The Collector asked the officials to give special focus on the development of Commercial forestry (Sampada Vanalu) and said that the designated acres of land must be planted with the necessary plant saplings that would generate revenue in the future from the forestry. For speeding up the plantation programme the district Collector directed the concerned officials to speed up the digging of pits for plantation programme and asked the officials to complete the large scale natural forestry which are left half way to its fullest level.