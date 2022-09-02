Focus on farm research is the need of the hour: ICAR Chief

Hyderabad: Urging for more focus activities in the field of agricultural research is a need of the hour, Dr Himanshu Pathak, Secretary, DARE and Director General ICAR said "The National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM) should come out with new directives and guidance on appropriate solutions and put them into play pragmatically."

As a chief guest, he was addressing the foundation day celebrations of NAARM, Rajendranagar on Thursday at the campus. To achieve institutional self-sustenance, he said, we need to stimulate thought provoking, planning and execution thereby to achieve efficacious results. "Conveying right decisions at the right time to different stakeholders in the agricultural sector is a key to success.

At the same time, Shaping new generation of scientists as crucial human resources is a must to address the emerging issues and provide solutions in the agrarian sector," contended Dr Himanshu. While praising NAARM's accomplishments saying that the research academy is performing as it was cut out for, he assured full support to the institution both in terms of manpower and funds.

While presiding over the programme, Dr Ch Srinivasa Rao, the Director ICAR NAARM highlighted the institutions' activities and achievements over the year and explained that the transformations over the last few years has earned the research academy ICAR's "Best Institution Award" for the year 2021.

On this occasion, five new publications was released titled 1) Attracting the Best Talent to Agricultural Education in India, 2) FPOs in India : Creating Enabling Ecosystem for their Sustainability, 3) Bioinformatics in Agriculture, 4) Strengthening Kisan Call Centres in India and 5) Journey of a-IDEA in Shaping Agripreneurship Landscape in India. Dr G Venkateshwarlu, Joint Director ICAR-NAARM announced the renaming of International Guest House-1 as "Haritha IGH-1" to cherish green revolution and International Guest House-II as "Sagarika IGH-2" to celebrate Blue revolution.

He also presented a vote of thanks to conclude the programme. Besides dignitaries, the faculty, scientists, staff members and project staff were presented on the occasion.