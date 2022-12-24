Focus on medicinal crops: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to researchers

Hyderabad: State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday laid stress on researchers focusing on medicinal crops.

Delivering the second convocation address at the Konda Lakshman Telangana State Horticulture University, Mulugu, in Siddipet district, she said fruits, vegetables and flowers are part of the country's culture. "However, at the same time, there is a need to expand research activity focusing on medicinal crops". She appreciated the students for choosing agriculture, particularly, horticulture, showing that they are coming forward to serve the country.

Dr Tamilisai asked the university to play a key role in production of fruits, vegetables and flowers, as vegetables and fruits constitute a part of a balanced dietary intake.

She recalled the importance of vegetables and fruits during Covid, which had taught lessons on how nutritious intake of food. Was important. She outlined that young horticulture graduates should contribute to designing of gardens. ":Cultivation of horticulture crops, marketing and exports would contribute to development":.

The governor pointed out how the intake of traditional food helped "our forefathers; lifestyle diseases, like blood pressure and BP, were not prevalent." Besides, she said there are different varieties of rice available in Tamil Nadu. But, in Telugu States polished rice is preferred. She stressed the need for reducing the consumption of rice and increasing incorporation of alternatives like pulses and fruits in food intake.