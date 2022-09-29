Focus on smooth running of festivities: CP Stephen Ravindra

Rangareddy:: In view of Bathukamma, Dussehra, Navratri celebrations, Milad-un-Nabi, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra said that strict security arrangements have been made. Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra along with Joint CP Avinash Mahanthi, Traffic DCP T Srinivasa Rao, Law and Order DCPs, ADCPs, ACPs, Inspectors of Balanagar, Madapur, Shamshabad zone, traffic, CAR headquarters staff, SOT and other officials held a review meeting on Wednesday at the CP office.

Speaking on the occasion, the CP said festivals should be celebrated in a peaceful atmosphere. As part of this, directions were given to the police officers. Just like the Ganesh festival was held peacefully, the current upcoming festivals should be celebrated incident free without any untoward incident. All the people should celebrate these festivals peacefully and without any disturbance. Stephen Ravindra advised those who are going to the village for Dussehra festival to be alert. He said that many people travel during the festive holidays and therefore thieves show their hand. The CP said that in view of the Dussehra festival, all measures have been taken to control thefts and people are being alerted. They said that patrols are being arranged in the streets at night. In this regard, many instructions have already been given to the people under the jurisdiction of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate to take precautions. The staff of the border police stations should work in coordination with the staff of the Border Police Commissionerate, he added. All police family members and women personnel should participate along with their family members in Bathukamma celebrations to be celebrated on 1st October in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. A total of 700 idols of Devi have been installed in Cyberabad. All the officials should work in coordination so that there is no disturbance to the devotees. The police should be vigilant and ensure that the people do not face any inconvenience. Immersions should be done in a peaceful environment. Adequate measures should be taken in terms of traffic related to immersion. Special attention has been paid to the IDL lake to avoid traffic problems as many idols are coming for immersion. Appropriate arrangements should be made so that women, children and the elderly do not face any difficulties during immersion. The staff were instructed to be polite to those coming for the immersion and to be careful about peace and security.