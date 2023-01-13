Hyderabad: Food delivery boy jumps off third floor to escape from dog attack

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a food delivery boy sustained severe injuries after he jumped from a multi-storied building reportedly after being chased by a pet dog at Yousufguda on Wednesday night.

The delivery executive Mohd.Rizwan (25), went to deliver food parcel to a family staying on the third floor of the apartment.

Police said when Rizwan went to hand over the food parcel, the customer's pet dog- a German Shepherd, which was unleashed seeing him rushed out and started chasing.

Out of fear of being attacked, Rizwan, in an attempt to escape, allegedly jumped from the third floor of the apartment.

"He fell on the ground and suffered injuries. His condition remains critical and he is unconscious, " said a police official

The Banjara Hills police booked a case against the owner and are investigating.