For this old man of Kothagudem radio is his best friend

Kothagudem: Technology has been developing in all sectors, also the medium of entertainment. From listening to movie songs on radio sets, people graduated to watching movies on TV and mobile and computers.

However, 78-year-old Annadevara Veerabhadram is not attracted to any latest technology. He still listens to songs, news and others stories on radio sets only.

Veerabhadram, a resident of coal town Manuguru in Kothagudem district, after marrying of his son and two daughters has been living along with his wife Eeswaramma.

His day starts early morning 5 am. He switches on the radio and carries out his daily activities while listening to songs and news and others programmmes being broadcast on radio.

His attachment to the radio so strong that he doesn't want to leave it even for one moment. His very addiction of radio, amuses the youth of the area. After technology had advanced people graduated to TV and then TV and now mobile phone and computer for entertainment, the youngster didn't know how does the radio work. But Veerabhadram knows all the frequencies of radio stations and also the timetables of radio programmes.

Speaking to The Hans India, he said "the radio is my best friend". He said he developed the habit of listening to radio programmes when he was 25 years old.

Professionally, he was a carpenter. When he was working the radio would always on. He would do his work while listening the songs and news, he said.

The old-aged radio was bought Rs 900 during those days, he informed. Sometimes he faces trouble when the transistor develops problems and it needs repais. He personally goes to Khammam town for repairs. He says he doesn't give his radio to anybody for repairs. He helps the mechanic in repairing the radio. Veerabhadram said he did not pay interest on seeing TV serials and mobile phone. He said if the radio is silent, he doesn't sleep on that day.