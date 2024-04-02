Formation of Cyber ​​Warrior Teams in Nagar Kurnool District - SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath

Nagarkurnool: District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath is setting up a cyber crime unit in the district in line with the growing technology in the society. On Tuesday, SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said that in order to control cyber crimes, the police department will provide cyber warriors with a mobile phone to provide better services to the victims of cyber crimes. He said that SIM card has been provided and these departments will work station wise to control cyber crimes in the district.

Cyber ​​Warriors should take the challenge of Cyber ​​Warriors to collect complete evidence in cyber cases and identify the criminals and punish the criminals. These Cyber ​​Warriors have been made to serve the public quickly by using the personnel appointed in the police department who are fully equipped with technology to control cyber crimes, he said. Computer Virus, Information Security, Cyber ​​Security Challengers Risk and Management, National Cyber ​​Security Policy Act, Communication System, Internet Data Center, Networking System, National Knowledge Network, Information Auditing Compliance, Critical Web Applications, Security Risk Mobile Applications, Social Media etc.



He said that training has been given on the applications and 22 personnel in the district have been assigned to deal with cybercrime and asked people to be careful not to fall prey to cyber frauds. On this occasion, SIM cards were provided to the police personnel along with phone, Additional SP CH Rameshwar, newly arrived Cyber ​​Crime DSP Giri Kumar and Cyber ​​Warriors constables participated in the meeting.