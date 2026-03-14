Former Director General of Police of undivided Andhra Pradesh, HJ Dora, passed away on Friday while undergoing treatment at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences. He was 83. The 1965-batch senior IPS officer had been battling kidney-related ailments for some time and was receiving regular dialysis. His health took a critical turn this morning, and despite the efforts of doctors in the Acute Respiratory Care Unit, he breathed his last on Friday morning.

A leading figure in Indian law enforcement, HJ Dora served as the DGP of Andhra Pradesh between 1996 and 2002. His tenure was particularly noted for strategic and determined efforts in curbing Left-Wing Extremism during a period of significant unrest in the united state. He also served as Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force and as Vigilance Commissioner at the Central Vigilance Commission.

Apart from law enforcement, HJ Dora was a respected intellectual and author. He shared his decades of professional experience in his autobiography, Journey Through Turbulent Times, and provided a unique look into state administration through his Telugu book, NTR Tho Nenu. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed deep sorrow on the passing of the former DGP and conveyed his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family members.

Recalling the departed officer's invaluable services as Intelligence Chief and DGP, the Chief Minister noted that HJ Dora made significant efforts to introduce various reforms in the Police Department, most notably the concept of friendly policing to improve public relations across the state.