Former CJI Gavai joins NALSAR as Dr B R Ambedkar chair professor

Hyderabad: NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, has appointed former Chief Justice of India Justice B R Gavai as the Dr B R Ambedkar Chair Professor on Constitutional Law and Social Inclusion. The chair, established with financial support from the Government of Telangana, is designed to serve as a hub for advanced research, teaching, and outreach in the fields of constitutional law, access to justice, and social inclusion.

To ensure the effective functioning of the chair, the university has also appointed Dr Anurag Bhaskar, former Director of the Centre for Research and Planning at the Supreme Court of India, as Visiting Adjunct Professor and Director of the Chair. Additionally, Senior Advocate K Parameshwar will join the initiative as an Adjunct Professor, lending his expertise to the university’s research and academic programmes.

NALSAR plans to utilise this new leadership to launch high-impact thematic research projects, policy-oriented studies, and public engagement initiatives. The university will also begin recruiting a dedicated team of researchers to further its commitment to constitutional scholarship and the promotion of social justice.

The appointment of Justice Gavai, who recently demitted office as the 52nd Chief Justice of India, is expected to significantly enhance the university’s academic standing and its role in shaping contemporary legal discourse in India.