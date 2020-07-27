Former Ibrahimpatnam MLA passes away in Hyderabad

CPM senior leader and former MLA from Ibrahimpatnam assembly constituency Narsimha passed away due to prolonged illness. Narsimha who was admitted to NIMS five days ago breathed his last on Monday morning.

On learning it, CPM party leaders expressed grief over Narsimha's death and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Narsimha won as MLA in 2004 elections from Ibrahimpatnam. He entered politics in 1994 by winning as MPTC member and later in 2000, he contested in ZPTC polls but lost with a margin of few votes. He joined CPI party in 2009 and later rejoined in CPM in 2015.

At present, Narsimha was serving as a member of the agricultural labour state working committee.