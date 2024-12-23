  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Former Minister Harish Rao to Visit Medak District Today

Former Minister Harish Rao to Visit Medak District Today
x
Highlights

Former Minister Harish Rao is set to visit Medak district today as part of his scheduled tour. He will be attending the celebrations marking the centenary of the Medak Church.

Former Minister Harish Rao is set to visit Medak district today as part of his scheduled tour. He will be attending the celebrations marking the centenary of the Medak Church. The event, which is a significant religious occasion for the local community, is expected to witness the presence of numerous dignitaries and devotees.

Harish Rao's visit is expected to strengthen his connection with the region, as he participates in the centenary festivities and engages with the local populace. His participation in the event highlights the importance of the church's milestone in the district's cultural and religious calendar.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick