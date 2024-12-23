Live
Former Minister Harish Rao to Visit Medak District Today
Former Minister Harish Rao is set to visit Medak district today as part of his scheduled tour. He will be attending the celebrations marking the centenary of the Medak Church. The event, which is a significant religious occasion for the local community, is expected to witness the presence of numerous dignitaries and devotees.
Harish Rao's visit is expected to strengthen his connection with the region, as he participates in the centenary festivities and engages with the local populace. His participation in the event highlights the importance of the church's milestone in the district's cultural and religious calendar.
