  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Former Minister KTR Appears Before ED in Formula E Case

Former Minister KTR Appears Before ED in Formula E Case
x
Highlights

Former Telangana Minister and senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) appeared at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Hyderabad today.

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Minister and senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) appeared at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Hyderabad today. He was summoned by the ED for questioning in connection with the Formula E-Race case.

A team of ED officials is set to interrogate KTR regarding alleged financial irregularities and procedural lapses related to the high-profile international motorsport event. The event, held in Hyderabad, was aimed at promoting the city as a global destination, but allegations of mismanagement have brought it under scrutiny.

KTR’s arrival at the ED office has drawn significant attention, with both political and public circles closely monitoring the developments. Further details are expected after the questioning session concludes.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick