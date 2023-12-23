Live
Former PM remembered across the country including Telangana on death anniversary
Amid 19th death anniversary of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, political leaders across the country are paying tribute to him
Amid 19th death anniversary of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, political leaders across the country are paying tribute to him. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan paid respects to his portrait at PV Gnana Bhoomi, acknowledging his accomplishments as a scholar, statesman, and administrator. Rao is widely regarded as one of the greatest leaders hailing from Telangana, she said.
The Congress party is also organizing anniversary programs for Rao nationwide. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and several ministers placed floral wreaths at PV Gnana Bhoomi to honor his memory. CM Revanth Reddy praised Rao as a genius who brought glory to India and made significant changes in administration. He highlighted Rao's bold decisions during economic challenges and his efforts to make land accessible to the poor. Reddy also pledged to develop PV Ghat and Jaipal Reddy Ghat and work towards enhancing Rao's reputation.
Deputy CM Bhatti, who is currently in Delhi, attended the death anniversary program at Telangana Bhavan there. Former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao's film was screened as part of the event, and Telangana Bhawan Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal also participated.
Recognizing Rao as the father of India's economic reforms, social media platforms have been filled with posts remembering his contributions to the nation. His services and reforms continue to be respected and valued even after his passing.