Formula E Race Case: ACB for guv nod to prosecute KTR, others

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which has been probing alleged irregularities in the organisation of Formula E races in Hyderabad, has submitted a detailed report to the Telangana government. The probing agency is seeking Governor’s permission through the government to prosecute senior BRS leaders and officials who worked in the previous government.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao, former Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, former chief engineer of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) BLN Reddy, Ace Nxt Gen Pvt’s Kiran Rao, and Formula E Operations (FEO) were named as accused in the case.

The ACB reportedly established a quid pro quo, stating that Rs 44 crore was routed to the BRS through electoral bonds by a sponsoring firm linked to the Formula E event. The ACB had already questioned KTR four times and Arvind Kumar five times during its nine-month long investigation. Sources said the investigating agency would file a chargesheet soon after getting the nod.

Further, the Chief Secretary is likely to forward the ACB’s report to the Vigilance and Enforcement Department for further action.

It may be mentioned here that Governor Jishnu Dev Varma approved the ACB investigation into alleged irregularities in funding one of the four proposed seasons of the Formula E races in Hyderabad. The Municipal Administration Department under the former BRS government signed a tripartite agreement with Formula E Organisers (FEO) and the promoter Ace Nxt Gen Pvt Ltd in 2022.

Ace Nxt Gen, which was expected to sponsor four seasons, withdrew unilaterally from the second season, citing losses in the first. As FEO was willing to organise the second season, the then principal secretary of the Municipal Administration Department, Arvind Kumar, on the advice of then Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao, transferred Rs 55 crore to FEO, including Rs 9 crore as taxes. HMDA transferred the amount, and it was also included as the promoter. The HMDA signed an MoU with FEO on October 30, 2023.