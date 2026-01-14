Foundation laid for additional vent at Bolarum RoB to ease traffic woes

Hyderabad: In a significant boost to urban mobility and commuter safety, the foundation stone for an additional vent at Road- under-Bridge (RUB) No 739, situated between Alwal and Bolarum Bazar railway stations, was laid at Macha Bolarum on Tuesday. The project is expected to bring major relief to residents by easing chronic traffic congestion and ensuring uninterrupted road movement in this busy suburban stretch.

The ceremony at Malkajgiri was attended by MP Eatala Rajender, MLA Marri Rajashekar Reddy, and senior officials from South Central Railway (SCR). The event also saw the presence of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Hyderabad Division, the Chief Public Relations Officer of SCR, the Deputy General Manager, and other senior railway officials.

Addressing the gathering, Eatala Rajendar stated that continuous efforts are being made to strengthen railway infrastructure across the twin cities to meet growing transportation needs. He underlined the importance of coordination between elected representatives and railway authorities to ensure the timely completion of such works. He noted that the additional vent would significantly improve traffic flow and eliminate the lengthy delays currently faced by road users at the crossing.