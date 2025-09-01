Four killed in Addakula National Highway 44 road accident

Wanaparthy dist: Four people died and five others were injured in a road accident that took place in Addakula of Mahabubnagar district in the early hours of Monday. Going into details, a CVR private travel bus carrying passengers from Hyderabad towards Proddatur hit a lorry moving in front at around 2 am near Addakula. In this incident, bus cleaner Hassan (35), Ashraf Unnisa (70) from Nandyal in Rayalaseema, Yellamma (40) from Kamalapuram in Proddatur, and another female passenger were killed and five others were injured. The national highway was paralysed due to this incident. Immediately after receiving the information, Jadcharla Rural CI Kamalakar Rao, Addakula SI Srinivas, Bhootpur SI Chandrasekhar and others along with their staff rushed to the scene and removed the vehicles that had fallen across the road and shifted the injured to the district hospital for treatment. More details are awaited.

A lonely boy..

His son Santosh became lonely after his mother Yellamma died in a road accident. Yellamma's husband died earlier and she kept her son Santosh in a hostel in Proddatur while she herself is in Hyderabad to find a place to live. Recently, she brought her son to Hyderabad and returned to her hometown. After her mother also died in a road accident, the way Santosh, who is studying in the fourth standard, is sitting alone and feeling helpless is disturbing everyone."