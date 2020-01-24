Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Four-member gang held for smuggling ganja in Mahbubnagar

Four-member gang held for smuggling ganja in MahbubnagarA four-member gang has been arrested on Thursday for smuggling ganja
Highlights

A four-member gang has been arrested on Thursday for smuggling ganja to Sri Lanka from Vishakapatnam.

A four-member gang has been arrested on Thursday for smuggling ganja to Sri Lanka from Vishakapatnam.

On January 4, the police recovered ganja from a car that rammed into a lorry while to Kurnool from Hyderabad. The police registered a case then and arrested four members.

Disclosing the details, SP Rama Rajeshwari said that Satish and Kalyan, both hailing from Madurai in Tamil Nadu would smuggle the ganja. Satish and Kalyan with the help of Ramu, Murthy and Ram Reddy procured the ganja for Rs 6 per kg and were selling for Rs 11 kg in Hyderabad and Rs 12 per kg in Chennai.

The gang used to transport the contraband to Sri Lanka via Rameshwaram. On specific information that the gang was in Hyderabad, the police nabbed them. Satish, Kalyan, Ajit and Surendaram were sent to remand while a hunt was launched to nab Sivaneshwaram, Ramu, Murthy and Ram Reddy.

The police seized 180 kg ganja worth Rs 21 lakh from them.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Big B24 Jan 2020 6:26 AM GMT

Big B's Photo With Shivanna, Prabhu and Nag Creates Waves On Social Media

Heart-melting moments: Prem
Heart-melting moments: Prem's Played Guitar On Daughter Amrutha's...
Owaisi shifts venue for Anti-CAA protest after police deny permission at Charminar
Owaisi shifts venue for Anti-CAA protest after police deny...
Indian philanthropists set up a body, ICC, to combat climate change
Indian philanthropists set up a body, ICC, to combat climate...
Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan arrives in Rajahmundry: Would hand over degrees to the AKNU students
Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan arrives in Rajahmundry: Would...

More From Entertainment

More >>
Big B24 Jan 2020 6:26 AM GMT

Big B's Photo With Shivanna, Prabhu and Nag Creates Waves On Social Media

Heart-melting moments: Prem
Heart-melting moments: Prem's Played Guitar On Daughter Amrutha's...
Ravi Teja
Ravi Teja's Disco Raja Movie Review & Rating
Thala Ajith Is TRP King With Viswasam, Vijay
Thala Ajith Is TRP King With Viswasam, Vijay's Bigil at No.2
Suniel Shetty Green Signal To KL Rahul-Athiya Relationship?
Suniel Shetty Green Signal To KL Rahul-Athiya Relationship?


Top