Four-member gang held for smuggling ganja in Mahbubnagar

A four-member gang has been arrested on Thursday for smuggling ganja to Sri Lanka from Vishakapatnam.

On January 4, the police recovered ganja from a car that rammed into a lorry while to Kurnool from Hyderabad. The police registered a case then and arrested four members.

Disclosing the details, SP Rama Rajeshwari said that Satish and Kalyan, both hailing from Madurai in Tamil Nadu would smuggle the ganja. Satish and Kalyan with the help of Ramu, Murthy and Ram Reddy procured the ganja for Rs 6 per kg and were selling for Rs 11 kg in Hyderabad and Rs 12 per kg in Chennai.

The gang used to transport the contraband to Sri Lanka via Rameshwaram. On specific information that the gang was in Hyderabad, the police nabbed them. Satish, Kalyan, Ajit and Surendaram were sent to remand while a hunt was launched to nab Sivaneshwaram, Ramu, Murthy and Ram Reddy.

The police seized 180 kg ganja worth Rs 21 lakh from them.