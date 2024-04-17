  • Menu
Four pickpockets arrested

Highlights

A large number of devotees flocked to Sitaramula Kalyanam in the premises of Seetharamaswamy temple in the center of Nagar Kurnool district.

Nagarkurnool: A large number of devotees flocked to Sitaramula Kalyanam in the premises of Seetha Ramaswamy Temple in the center of Nagar Kurnool district.

Thinking that this is the reason, the pickpockets showed their hand. Some who noticed it complained to the police. Immediately alerted police identified four pickpockets and arrested them.

Later, the police said that they were taken to the police station and are being interrogated.

