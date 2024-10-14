Four tribal students secure medical seats

Mulugu: Four tribal students from Annampalli—P Suraj, P Sabha Pati, Abhayanand, PSairam, and PKalyani—in Jaggannapeta gram panchayat of Mulugu mandal have shown exceptional performance in the NEET exam.

They secured seats in Telangana government Medical College. State minister Seethakka felicitated the students on Sunday. She advised them to keep striving for success in their academic journey. Several leaders and dignitaries were present at the event.