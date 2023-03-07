Foxconn pledges manufacturing unit at Kongara Kalan

Hyderabad: Taiwanese electronics major Foxconn on Monday said it is committed to setting up a manufacturing facility in Kongara Kalan, which is about 35 km from Hyderabad in Ibrahimpatnam Mandal of Rangareddy district. Confirming the commitment of Foxconn in setting up the manufacturing facility in Kongar Kalan Park in a letter addressed to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Foxconn Technology Group chairman Young Liu sought the support of State team in operationalising the Park as early as possible, a release from the CMO said.

It may be recalled that last week when the Foxconn chairman Young Liu met the Chief Minister and the Minister for IT K T Rama Rao, it was announced that the company would set up the manufacturing facility at Kongara. A day later, a statement from Foxconn said that the company had not committed to set up the facility anywhere. This had raised doubts about the proposed facility in Telangana. However, a letter from Foxconn addressed to the Chief Minister which was released by the CMO on Monday said, "As discussed with you during our meeting on March 2, Foxconn is committed to setting up a manufacturing facility in Kongara Kalan and I seek the support of your team in operationalising the Kongara Kalan park as early as possible," Liu said in the letter.

Liu also invited Rao to Taiwan as his personal guest.

"It would be my honour to host you in Taipei. Look forward to meet you soon," Liu said in the letter. Rao and Liu met in Pragathi Bhavan on March 2, and it was agreed that Foxconn would set up an electronics manufacturing facility in Telangana with employment generation potential for over one lakh people, the CMO release added.