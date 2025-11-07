Free, advanced dialysis services in full swing at govt hospitals

Kidney patients in the district are now enjoying significant relief from the pain of traveling long distances to undergo dialysis process after spending thousands of rupees.

The state-of-the-art dialysis centres at the regional government hospitals in Sircilla and Vemulawada are already successfully providing thousands of patients with top-quality medical care. Earlier, patients had to travel to distant cities like Hyderabad and Karimnagar for dialysis, but these services are now fully operational locally and free of cost.

As many as 134 patients are currently undergoing dialysis at Sircilla and Vemulawada hospitals. Over the past three years, these centres have successfully provided dialysis treatment to thousands of patients.

Sircilla Government Hospital has 10 beds (established three years ago), while Vemulawada Government Hospitalhas 5 beds (established two years ago).

These hospitals provide dialysis services in 16-hour shifts daily.

Treatments are conducted under the supervision of local managers and assistants, following guidelines from Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad.Earlier, kidney patients had to travel to other cities for dialysis, spending up to Rs 20,000 per session. With these fully operational facilities in Sircilla and Vemulawada, patients now benefit from both financial relief and convenience, avoiding long journeys.

“I undergo dialysis twice a week. The government hospital in Vemulawada provides the treatment free of cost. Earlier, I had to spend thousands to travel to Hyderabad, which is no longer necessary,” said Muthayya, a dialysis patient in Chandurthi.

Speaking about the expansion plan of the Sircilla Governemen Hospital, Deputy Superintendent Dr Santosh said, “currently, there are 15 beds in the district. We plan to add more beds in the near future.

These free, advanced dialysis services provide kidney patients with both medical security and confidence.”